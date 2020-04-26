Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Italy Skincare Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2019-2025

The report on the Italy Skincare market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Italy Skincare market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Italy Skincare market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Italy Skincare market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

As per the presented market report, the global Italy Skincare market is projected to attain a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and surpass a value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the report suggests that the growth of the Italy Skincare market hinges its hope on a range of factors including, emphasis on innovation by market players, surge in the investments pertaining to R&D activities, and favorable regulatory policies among others.

Competition Landscape

The report provides critical insights related to the business operations of prominent companies operating in the Italy Skincare market. The revenue generated, market presence of different companies, product range, and the financials of each company is included in the report.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section of the report provides resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Italy Skincare market in the key regions. Further, the market attractiveness of each region provides players a clear understanding of the overall growth potential of the Italy Skincare market in each region.

End-User Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the various end-users of the Italy Skincare along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

Summary

The Italian skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2019. The category is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2019-2024. Health & beauty stores is the leading channel for distribution of skincare products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. L`Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf Ag and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are the leading players in the Italian skincare sector. Additionally, older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of skincare products in the country.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in Italy provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

– Per capita consumption of skincare was higher in Italy compared to the global level, but lower than regional level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Health & beauty stores is the leading distribution channel in the Italian skincare sector in 2019

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Italian skincare sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of skincare products in Italy

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

