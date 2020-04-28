Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Edutainment Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

A recent market study on the global Edutainment market reveals that the global Edutainment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Edutainment market is discussed in the presented study.

The Edutainment market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Edutainment market.

Key Segments Covered

By edutainment by gaming type Interactive Non-interactive Explorative Hybrid Combination

By edutainment by facility size 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft. 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft. 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft. > 40,000 Sq. Ft.

By edutainment by revenue source Entry fees & tickets Food & Beverages Merchandising Advertising Others

By edutainment by visitor demographics Children (0-12) Teenager (13-18) Young Adult (19-25) Adult (25+)



Key Regions Covered

North America edutainment market United States Canada

Latin America edutainment market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe edutainment market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe edutainment market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA edutainment Market India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific

Japan edutainment market

China edutainment market

Middle East and Africa edutainment market GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Global Edutainment Market: Key Players

Kidzania

Legoland Discovery Center

Kindercity

Plabo

Pororo Parks

CurioCity

Totter’s Otterville

Mattel Play! Town

Little Explorers

Kidz Holding S.A.L.

