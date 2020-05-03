Global Total Knee Replacement Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Total Knee Replacement market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Total Knee Replacement Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Total Knee Replacement market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Total Knee Replacement market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Total Knee Replacement market.”

Technological advancements in implant materials used for knee replacement surgery will result in increasing demand for the same. Companies such as ConforMIS provides customized 3D printed implants to exactly match the patients anatomy. Materials such as kneecap, inserts and jigs are also customized to lessen surgery time and deliver better outcomes. Technological shift from traditional invasive surgery towards minimal invasive surgeries will favour market growth over the projection years.

The industry growth is most likely to be hampered in emerging economies having relatively low-income levels due to high costs associated with the total knee replacement procedures. Utilization of advanced technology within the devices have increased the cost of total knee replacement procedures, resulting in hindering the market growth.

The global Total Knee Replacement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Total Knee Replacement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Total Knee Replacement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun

Smith & Nephew

ConfirMIS, Inc

Medacta

Biomet

Exactech, Inc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Corin Group

Waldemar LINK

DJO Global

C2F Implants

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Primary knee systems

Revision knee systems

Partial knee systems

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

