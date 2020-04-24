Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tobacco Alternative Gums market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tobacco Alternative Gums market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tobacco Alternative Gums market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tobacco Alternative Gums market.”

Tobacco alternative gums consist of products such asnicotine gums, which are used by smokers to quit smoking.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapidly increasing price of cigarettes. The average consumer cannot buy cigarettes on a regular basis. As the price of cigarettes increases, the consumers will be compelled to resort to other products and this will increase the demand for tobacco alternative gums such as nicotine gums. Moreover, many countries are increasing the excise duties on cigarettes, which will further increase the price of cigarettes. For instance, in 2016, India increased the tobacco taxes for the fifth consecutive year. This increase in the cost of cigarettes will propel the growth of the global tobacco alternative gums market during the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The demand for tobacco alternative gums is expected to witness rapid growth in the Americas primarily due to the increase in the number of people trying to quit smoking. Also, the increasing taxes on cigarettes and stringent rules in various countries on public smoking are forcing the consumers to switch from cigarettes to tobacco alternative gums in the region.

The global Tobacco Alternative Gums market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tobacco Alternative Gums volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tobacco Alternative Gums market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Reynolds American Incorporated

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2-mg

4-mg

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmacies and Chemist Outlets

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

