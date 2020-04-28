Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Inactivated Vaccine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tick-borne Encephalitis Inactivated Vaccine market.

Global Tick-borne Encephalitis Inactivated Vaccine Market Research Report 2019

Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine is used against tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus, which spread by bites of virus-infected ticks, affecting brain and spinal cord. The major symptoms occurring as a result of TBE infection are headache, agitation, high temperature (fever), sickness (vomiting), and confusion.

The major factors that drive the growth of global tick-borne encephalitis vaccine, inactivated market is rise in prevalence of tick-borne encephalitis, especially in Europe, and increased government funding on healthcare facilities. In addition, increase in drug development owing to technological advancement in the medical sector fuels the market growth. However, high cost of vaccines is the major restraint of the market. On the contrary, untapped economies with unmet medical needs is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Encephalitis

Cochrane Collaboration

Sonic HealthPlus

Superdrug Health

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

European TBE Virus

Far Eastern TBE Virus

Siberian TBE Virus

Segment by Application

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

Traveler Vaccines

