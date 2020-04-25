Global Thoracolumbar Spine Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thoracolumbar Spine Devices market.

Thoracolumbar spine refers to the upper and middle back which joins the cervical spine. Thoracolumbar spine devices are used in spinal stabilization in pathologies such as degenerative spinal disc disease.

The growing incidence of spinal disorders such as vertebral fracture, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and excessive kyphosis worldwide is driving the global thoracolumbar spine devices market. Further, fissures in the thoracolumbar region can be a major cause for surgical intrusion. These vertebral fractures are either caused through accidents or calcium and other mineral deficiency. This deficiency is caused due to osteoporosis and rickettsia that ultimately deteriorate the bone causing fractures.

The Americas accounted for the majority thoracolumbar spine devices market size during 2017 due to the rising incidence of spinal disorders such as herniated disc in neck, DDD, and spondylolisthesis. It has been estimated that the market will witness growth in the region throughout the estimated period due to the growing demand for thoracolumbar spine devices to treat prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, and osteoarthritis in the region.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertebral Body Replacement System

MACS TL/MACS II System

Spinal System

Spondylolisthesis Reduction Instrumentation (SRI)

Fracture Reduction Instrumentation (FRI)

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

