Global Thick Film Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Thick film devices are single-layered or multi-layered structures and are made up by the deposition of a formulated paste on a substrate. The substrate can be made of various materials such as ceramic, polymeric, and metallic. The layer deposited on the substrate facilitates electrical, mechanical, or chemical functionality for the device, in which the layer is fabricated.

One of the main trends witnessed in the global thick film Devices market is the increasing focus on energy management. The governments in various countries have introduced stringent regulations on power consumption, forcing manufacturers to reduce energy consumption. The need to reduce power consumption has driven many organizations to adopt industrial microcontrollers.

One of the main factors driving the market is the technological advancements in semiconductor space. The main reason for such technological advancements is the increasing demand for digitization of consumer electronics.

The global Thick Film Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thick Film Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thick Film Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Samsung

Vishay

ROHM Semiconductor

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Capacitor

Thermistors

Photovoltaic Cells

Heaters

Circuit Devices

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Infrastructure

