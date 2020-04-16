Global Thermoplastic Polyolefins Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermoplastic Polyolefins market.

Thermoplastic polyolefin is a light weight material which is a major product in thermoplastic elastomers family. It has lowest specific gravities compared to all other thermoplastic elastomers. TPO is extensively used in automobile and construction industry.

There is a rise in construction activities across the world especially in the developing regions. The growth in population and the change in weather conditions have resulted in the emergence of various types of roofing for both the residential and commercial purposes. Single ply roofs are increasingly used for the last 20-30 years and are widely popular due to their benefits such as flexibility, easy installation, and affordability. TPO, PVC, and EPDM are the some of the widely-used types of single ply roofs. Since TPO is environment-friendly and is 100% recyclable, the coming years will witness a increase in its demand for roofing applications.

The increasing usage of plastic additives to increase the life of TPO roofing is one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the TPO market. Vendors are constantly concentrating on providing advanced solutions to enhance the TPO roofing systems. BASF has already introduced plastic additives to improve the service life of TPO roofing membranes, especially in China. These additives are likely to have lesser adverse effect on the environment. Also, the concentration of these plastic additives can be altered based on the various climatic conditions.

The global Thermoplastic Polyolefins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A.Schulman

Borealis

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

H Type

L Type

P Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Roofing

Others

