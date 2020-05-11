Global Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Interface Pads and Material market.

Thermal interface pads & material consists of various products which can be used to transfer heat from electronic components through heat sinks. The pads & materials have a wide range of applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecom, power supply units, aerospace and among others.

Increasing demand for effective thermal management for equipment in computer and telecom industry along with their adoption in designing LED displays is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for energy efficient devices which can reduce the energy loss will also foster the growth of thermal interface pads and material market. However, high cost of devices equipped with thermal interface pads and materials is a key restraining factor for the growth of market.

The global Thermal Interface Pads and Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Interface Pads and Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Interface Pads and Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

The Bergquist Company

DOW Corning

3M

Henkel

Fujipoly

GrafTech International Holdings

Laird Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal Grease

Phase Change Material

Thermal Pads

Segment by Application

Power Supply Units

Consumer Electronics

Telecom Equipment

Others

