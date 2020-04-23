Global Tennis Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tennis Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tennis Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tennis Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tennis Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tennis Equipment market.”

Tennis is a racket sport that can be played individually against a single opponent (singles) or between two teams of two players each (doubles). Each player uses a tennis racket that is strung with cord to strike a hollow rubber ball covered with felt over or around a net and into the opponents court. The object of the game is to maneuver the ball in such a way that the opponent is not able to play a valid return. The player who is unable to return the ball will not gain a point, while the opposite player will.

The sale of tennis equipment is directly proportional to the number of tennis players and their frequency of playing. Due to the recent increase in the number of participants in several small and big tournaments being organized across the globe today and an increase in the number of frequent players, the demand for tennis equipment will increase steadily during the forecast period. Also, factors such as the high replacement cycle of tennis balls and rackets, and an increase in the number of tournaments will also contribute towards this markets growth during the predicted period.

The Americas is expected to be the largest market for tennis equipment during the forecast period. The high popularity of tennis in the Americas will lead to an increase in the demand for tennis equipment during the forecast period.

The global Tennis Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tennis Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tennis Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HEAD

Wilson

Yonex

Dunlop Sports Group

Prince Sports

Gamma

Nike

Adidas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Racquet

Apparel

Tennis Shoes

Tennis Bags

Grips & Accessories

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Athletic Contest

Others

