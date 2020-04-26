Global Tea Polyphenols Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tea Polyphenols market.

Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds present in tea leaves. It includes catechins, theaflavins, tannins, and flavonoids. Green tea, oolong tea, and black tea are derived from the same plant, Camellia Sinensis, but processed differently. Black tea comprises completely oxidized tea leaves, oolong tea comprises partially oxidized tea leaves, and green tea consists of tea leaves that have not been oxidized at all. Tea polyphenols are considered safer than tea as they are caffeine-free and have better absorption properties. Apart from the anti-oxidative properties, the health benefits of tea polyphenols include prevention of cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and diseases related to old age.

The major factors driving the growth of tea polyphenols market are growing demand of green tea, and demand of tea polyphenols in dietary supplements, rising health awareness among consumers regarding consumption of healthy food, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, the growing consumers awareness for the tea polyphenols food and its health benefits as a functional beverage and dietary supplement boost the growth of tea polyphenols market. The increasing aging population across the globe is fueling the production and consumption of tea polyphenols in various end-usage such as ready-to-drink teas, nutraceutical supplements, teas, and functional beverages. Other prominent factors for the increasing demand of tea polyphenols are growing health concerns resulted attributed n growth demand for nutraceutical products and green tea, which in turn likely to drive tea polyphenols market growth in coming years. Advancement in functional beverages industry attributed to rising demand for healthy drinks is expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast year. Tea polyphenols have ability to treat health related problems such as cancer, heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes.

The global Tea Polyphenols market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tea Polyphenols volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tea Polyphenols market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialty

Amax NutraSource

Frutarom

Layn Natural Ingredients

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Green Tea Polyphenols

Oolong Tea Polyphenols

Black Tea Polyphenols

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

