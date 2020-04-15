Global Tallow Fatty Acid Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tallow Fatty Acid market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tallow Fatty Acid market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tallow Fatty Acid market.”

Natural fatty acids are fundamental oleochemicals that are saturated or unsaturated in nature. Normally happening unsaturated fats have a queue of even number of carbon iotas and are for the most part gotten from riglycerides or phospholipids. These acids are broadly utilized as a part of different end-use industries, for instance, food, lubricants, plastics, rubber, soaps, personal care, and surfactants. Development of these enterprises adds to the financial development of a particular region. Natural fatty acids are changed into soaps, amides, amines, and esters through response with carboxyl groups. Furthermore, hydrogenation of methyl esters with fatty acids clears a path for fatty alcohols. These are utilized as a part of the make of surfactants.

One of the major drivers for this market is growing demand from the soap and detergents industry. Oils and fats can be hard or soft depending on their sources and parameters. Those that remain in the solid form at room temperature are hard and those that remain in the liquid state are soft. Hard oils contribute to the formation of soap, while soft oils contribute to conditioning. Hard oils are used to provide better conditioning and are more prone to oxidation. Therefore, it is important to choose different combinations of oil to produce the desired product based on the type of skin.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased consumption of cosmetics and daily-use products. Tallow fatty acid is used in daily-use products, including cosmetics and personal care products. It is found in products like lipsticks, eye makeup, foundations, and shaving creams. It is used extensively in plastic bags, that are used very commonly, contain animal fat. Stearic acid, derived from tallow fatty acid, is found in bike tires. Similarly, the texture and smell of crayons that are used for coloring are due to the presence of beef fat.

The global Tallow Fatty Acid market is valued at 2240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tallow Fatty Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tallow Fatty Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

Twin Riveres Technologies

Godrej Industries

VVF

Baerlocher

Emery Oleochemicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Saturated Fatty Acids

Monounsaturated Fatty Acids

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

Segment by Application

Rubber Industry

Soaps and Detergent Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Others

