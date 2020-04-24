Global System-On-Chip Test Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the System-On-Chip Test Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on System-On-Chip Test Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the System-On-Chip Test Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the System-On-Chip Test Equipment market.”

System-On-Chip Test Equipment is a device that is extensively employed by the semiconductor manufacturers to examine the SoC before it is finally packed. The main purpose behind the testing is to verify the errors or faults existing in the chips. It is also popularly known as SoC Test Equipment in its abbreviated form. The process of SoC testing aids in finding out a wide range of timing faults, fabrication errors, as well as electrical interferences.

The factors that are playing a significant role in raising the share of the market may include robust industrialization, urbanization, technological advancements, developing industries, augmented demands for System-On-Chip test products in the consumer electronics sector, rise in the product extensions, mounting investments by the leading manufacturers, and rise in the awareness among the end users.

APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. Some of the major factors responsible for the dominance of APAC is the high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers in the region and presence of a large number of semiconductor foundries, OSATs, fabless semiconductor companies, and consumer electronic device manufacturers.

The global System-On-Chip Test Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on System-On-Chip Test Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall System-On-Chip Test Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teradyne

Astronics Test Systems

Chroma ATE

Lorlin Test Systems

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic SOC Test Equipment

Semi-Automatic SOC Test Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Others

