Global Swivel Casters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories. They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tente International

Blickle

Colson Group

TELLURE

Wicke

CEBORA

TAKIGEN

Stellana

EMILSIDER

RAEDER-VOGEL

Alex

Manner

Steinco

samsongcaster

Flywheel Metalwork

Vulkoprin

OMO-ROCARR

Guy-Raymond

Regal Castors

Jacob Holtz

CASCOO

Payson Casters

Algood Caster

RWM Casters

Hamilton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Locking Casters

Kingpin-less Casters

Hollow Kingpin Casters

Plate Casters

Segment by Application

Industrial and Automotive

Medical and Furniture

Others

