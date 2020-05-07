Global Sustainable Seafood Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sustainable Seafood market.

Sustainable seafood refers to marketing and distribution of seafood through aqua farming or through wild catch in ways that would not harm the long term sustainability of species while also securing the future of the marine ecosystem. The close connection between seafood industry and global sustainability has resulted in developing different sustainability principles to seek and maintain ecological practices in this industry.

Developed economies such as North America and Europe hold largest market share for sustainable seafood while emerging economies such as APAC are reported to be fastest growing region in the market, owing to increasing awareness regarding sustainable seafood.

The global Sustainable Seafood market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sustainable Seafood volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sustainable Seafood market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

M.F. Foley Company, Inc.

Walker Seafoods

Zoneco Group Co., Ltd

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Austral Fisheries

Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd

Thai Union Group

Marine Harvest ASA

AgriMarine Holdings

Pacific Andes Group

Kyokuyo Suisan Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bivalves, Molluscs & Aquatic Invertebrates

Cephalopods

Crustaceans

Salmonids

Tuna and Tuna-like Species

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Open Markets

Hypermarkets

Fish Shops

Other

