Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Submarine Fiber Cable market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Submarine Fiber Cable market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Submarine Fiber Cable market.”

A submarine fiber cable with a high-capacity communication capability is an essential wireline communication medium between two continents, countries, or islands. Most submarine fibers use the optical amplification technology to carry high-speed data traffic across geographies. The length of the submarine fiber cable varies over a distance of few kilometers to more than 35,000 kilometers. Most submarine fiber cable projects take several months or years for completion. Currently, most submarine fiber cables have a capacity of 10-40 Gbps. However, the adoption of 100 Gbps high-speed submarine fiber cables started only after 2010. Because of their high-speed capacity, the fiber cables carry a huge amount of data traffic every day. Currently, more than 97 percent of global data traffic is carried through submarine fiber cables, with the remaining 3 percent carried through satellite systems.

One trend that is expected to boost market growth is the rise in upgrade activities. The number of systems upgraded in 2013 was 19, and it was reduced to only six in 2015. Most of the vital submarine cable systems have been already upgraded to 100G. With the 400G technology expected to hit the market by the end of 2017, the demand for upgrade activities worldwide is likely to rise in the coming years.

A key growth driver for this market is the growth in bandwidth. The penetration of Internet inÂ AfricaÂ is less compared to other regions in the world.Â AfricaÂ accounted for an Internet penetration of 27%, whereas the ROW registered nearly 50% penetration in 2017. This is a clear indicator that there is significant scope for expansion of telecommunications in the continent. With growing number of businesses inÂ Africa, the demand for Internet connectivity is bound to rise. In order to capture this market potential, telecom operators and ISPs need to offer products that can meet user requirements such as reliable network and increased bandwidth.

The global Submarine Fiber Cable market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Submarine Fiber Cable volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submarine Fiber Cable market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fujitsu

Huawei Marine Networks

TE SubCom

Ciena

Elettra

Xtera

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shallow-Sea Cable

Deep-Sea Cable

Segment by Application

Communications

Light Energy Transmission

Others

