Global Streaming Media Device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Streaming Media Device market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Streaming media devices are especially designed to play, stream and control video-sharing websites such as Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media device enables the users to connect the video display device to the internet in order to easily access online steaming contents. Streaming media tools allow the on-demand or real-time presentation and dispersal of audio, video and multimedia content over a communication channel, usually a dedicated IP network or internet managed by a facility provider.

The streaming media device market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as easy connectivity with electronic devices, growing assimilation of digital content with streaming media devices and growing adoption of cloud services. The incorporation of the streaming media devices with digital video content, offers flexibility to watch or listen the video/audio files anytime. Adoption of cloud services to improve mobility and portability of the media devices is growing rapidly. The growing consumer preference toward access-based method, which allows subscribers to access video libraries or digital content stored in the cloud has boosted streaming device producers to spend in cloud computing services for higher profitability. Apart from this, increasing investment in webcasting to hold company expenditure is also a major factor impelling the streaming media device market to grow.

North America is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the tech savvy population in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be among the major adopters of the streaming media device during the forecast period. The streaming media device market in the Asia Pacific region is in its promising stage, and the rising inclination of users toward advanced technological products is expected to improve the growth in the region. Besides this, the growing adoption of video-on-demand services and growing awareness about streaming devices is also anticipated to boost the demand for streaming media devices in Asia Pacific region.

The global Streaming Media Device market is valued at 89300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 286700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Streaming Media Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Streaming Media Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Google

Roku

Sony

ASUSTeK Computer

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Media Streamers

Game Consoles

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

