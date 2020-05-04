Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Pipe Coatings market.
Steel pipe coatings, as the name suggests, are the coatings used for the protection of steel pipes. They are used where there is involvement of chemicals, gases, liquids and other materials. Steel pipe coatings are used for the protection of pipes from corrosion, erosion and from other problems such as cavitation.
Steel pipe coatings are widely used in the oil & gas and chemical processing industries. They also play a key role in water transportation and wastewater treatment. In wastewater treatment, steel pipe coatings help in retarding the growth of harmful bacteria. Steel pipe coatings also find applications in automotive, construction, food processing and mining industries. They are made from several materials such as epoxy resins, cement-mortar, polyurethane and bituminous asphalt.
The global Steel Pipe Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steel Pipe Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Pipe Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel
Sherwin-Williams
BASF
DowDupont
Arkema
ShawCor
3M
LaBarge Coating
LyondellBasell Industries
L.B. Foster
Axalta Coating Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Fusion Bond Epoxy
Cement-Mortar
Polyurethane
Bituminous Asphalt
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Building & Construction
Mining
Automotive
Others
