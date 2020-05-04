Global Steel Pipe Coatings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Pipe Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Steel Pipe Coatings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Pipe Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Steel Pipe Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Steel Pipe Coatings market.”

Steel pipe coatings, as the name suggests, are the coatings used for the protection of steel pipes. They are used where there is involvement of chemicals, gases, liquids and other materials. Steel pipe coatings are used for the protection of pipes from corrosion, erosion and from other problems such as cavitation.

Steel pipe coatings are widely used in the oil & gas and chemical processing industries. They also play a key role in water transportation and wastewater treatment. In wastewater treatment, steel pipe coatings help in retarding the growth of harmful bacteria. Steel pipe coatings also find applications in automotive, construction, food processing and mining industries. They are made from several materials such as epoxy resins, cement-mortar, polyurethane and bituminous asphalt.

The global Steel Pipe Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Pipe Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Pipe Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

DowDupont

Arkema

ShawCor

3M

LaBarge Coating

LyondellBasell Industries

L.B. Foster

Axalta Coating Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Fusion Bond Epoxy

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Bituminous Asphalt

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Building & Construction

Mining

Automotive

Others

