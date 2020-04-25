Global Steel Long Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Long Products market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Long Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Steel Long Products market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Steel Long Products market.”

In steel industry terminology long steel products or long products refers to steel products including wire, rod, rail, and bars as well as types of steel structural sections and girders.

One trend in market is increase in use of steel scrap. The use of scraped steel and iron is increasing to reduce the environmental concerns regarding carbon dioxide emissions. Recycling of scrap improves the industrys economic viability and reduces the environmental impact by eliminating the need for iron ore extraction for steel production. This decreases carbon dioxide emissions significantly, saves energy and water consumption, and reduces air pollution. On an average, 1.79 metric tons of carbon dioxide is saved for each metric ton of scrap steel. Steel scrap has, therefore, become the choice of raw material for steel long product producers. Thus, concern for global warming caused by the steel industry is driving the use of steel scrap for the production of steel long products.

One driver in market is rising industrialization in APAC leading to demand for steel long products. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for steel long products worldwide. The rapid increase in industrialization and economic growth in countries like China, India, and Japan are key drivers of demand for steel long products in this region.

The global Steel Long Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Long Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Long Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

EVRAZ

Gerdau

Shagang Group

NSSMC

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rebars

Wire Rods

Tubes

Sections

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive and Aerospace

Railway and Highway

Others

