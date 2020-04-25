Global Statin Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Statin market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Statin market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Statin market.”

Statins are special class of drugs that helps in lowering of blood cholesterol level in the body. This is prescribed to lower down the low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body and thus reduce mortality in high risk patients.

Rise in prevalence of cholesterol owing to changing lifestyle has led to increased demand for statins worldwide. As per the WHO, Europe followed by North America has witnessed highest elevated total cholesterol level worldwide. There has been a significant rise in patients with obesity, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes which in turn is expected to drive the demand for statins worldwide. In North America, over 70% American adults are suffering from LDL cholesterol. As such, demand for effective treatment of LDL cholesterol has led to increased demand of statins globally. Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging regions along with technological advancement, modern healthcare amenities, and various cholesterol related healthcare campaign is expected to boost overall demand for stains worldwide.

Though the market is poised to grow at a significant rate, increasing preference for alternative medicines in emerging regions is proving a major challenge for overall growth of the stains market. Degrading socioeconomic conditions is another key restraint for this market.

The global Statin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Statin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Statin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer

Amgen

Aurobindo Pharma

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Astrovastatin

Fluvastatin

Lovastatin

Pravastatin

Simvastatin

Others

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Obesity

Inflammatory Disorders

Others

