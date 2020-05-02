Global Starch Based Plastic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Starch Based Plastic market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Bio-plastics are obtained from different biomass sources, the most widely is used is starch, which is a natural polymer. Starch based plastic films are made up of starch alone are usually brittle and have low moisture barrier, so they are incorporated with different material.

Starch based plastics are environment friendly as they reduce the carbon footprints of traditional resins. Starch based plastic can act as a substitute for petroleum based polymers. The starch based plastic also finds application in agricultural where it is used in mulch films in order to prevent the loss of humus and provide appropriate carbon. Starch based plastics are highly bio degradable that is, it can be used along the compostable polymer without affecting its degradation process.

The global Starch Based Plastic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Starch Based Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Starch Based Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Toray Industries

Cardia Bioplastic

BioBag International

Biotec International

CPR Corp

National Starch and Chemical

Novamont

Braskem

GreenHome

Corbion

Biome Bioplastics

NatureWorks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

Segment by Application

Textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Others

