Global Sports Drinks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Drinks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned, particularly after exercise.

Athletes actively training or fitness enthusiasts lose electrolytes by sweating and expending energy. A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars is to improve performance and endurance.

The Global Sports Drink Market is driven by factors including the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, increasing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for health products. The increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the growing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market.

North America led the global Sports Drink market in terms of market share. The market for these Sports Drink in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because of more consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Sports Drink market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

The global Sports Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Red Bull GmbH (CN)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)

PepsiCo (US)

Monster Energy (US)

Rockstar (US)

Lucozade (JP)

Coco Cola (US)

Amway (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Xyience Energy (US)

Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Isotonic Sport Drink

Hypertonic Sport Drink

Hypotonic Sport Drink

Segment by Application

Personal

Athlete

Other

