Global Sports Apparel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sports Apparels includes shirt, coat, pants, skirts and others, and the proportion of shirt in 2017 is about 37%.

Sports Apparels is widely used in Amateur Sport and Professional Athletic. The most proportion of Sports Apparels is for Amateur Sport, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 85%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

The global Sports Apparel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Other

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

