Global Split Air Conditioning Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Air conditioning is the process of removing heat and moisture from the interior of an occupied space, to improve the comfort of occupants. Air conditioning can be used in both domestic and commercial environments.
APAC accounts for 53% of the market, with countries like China and India being the largest contributors. The market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Much of this regions growth can be attributed to the strong focus on infrastructural development, which results in the high demand for air conditioning units. Additionally, the rising population pressure in this geography will lead to the high demand for residential buildings, which in turn will hike the demand for split ACs during the forecast period.
The global Split Air Conditioning market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Split Air Conditioning volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Split Air Conditioning market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Daikin
Electrolux AB
Samsung Electronics
Midea Group
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Gree Electric Appliances
Panasonic
LG Electronics
Toshiba Carrier Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric
York
Sharp Corporation
Haier Electronics Group
Hisense International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mono-split
Multi-split
VRF Split
Floor Ceiling Split
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Other
