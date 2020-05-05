Global Split Air Conditioning Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Split Air Conditioning market.

Air conditioning is the process of removing heat and moisture from the interior of an occupied space, to improve the comfort of occupants. Air conditioning can be used in both domestic and commercial environments.

APAC accounts for 53% of the market, with countries like China and India being the largest contributors. The market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Much of this regions growth can be attributed to the strong focus on infrastructural development, which results in the high demand for air conditioning units. Additionally, the rising population pressure in this geography will lead to the high demand for residential buildings, which in turn will hike the demand for split ACs during the forecast period.

The global Split Air Conditioning market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Split Air Conditioning volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Split Air Conditioning market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daikin

Electrolux AB

Samsung Electronics

Midea Group

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

York

Sharp Corporation

Haier Electronics Group

Hisense International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mono-split

Multi-split

VRF Split

Floor Ceiling Split

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Other

