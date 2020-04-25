Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market.

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in the pulp and paper industry to manufacture specialty paper. Aluminum sulfate, chlorine dioxide, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and KemBorino are some of the specialty chemicals. Specialty paper chemicals reduce the consumption of energy and water and raw materials by reducing paper weight without hampering the functional and optical properties of the paper. Furthermore, these chemicals will increase the recycling rate of wastepaper.

During 2017, the functional chemicals segment dominated the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market and is expected to continue the domination over the next four years. The rise in demand for functional chemicals like dyes, pigments, and others for printing and writing needs is anticipated to drive this segments growth in the future.

The writing and printing segment led the global speciality pulp and paper chemicals market during 2017 and is expected to grow higher over the next few years. The major contributor to the segments growth is the increased use of the chemicals like dyes, pigments, and coating chemicals in emerging countries and globally.

The global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Kemira

Ashland

Novozymes

The Dow Chemical

Solvay

Clariant

ERCO Worldwide

Imerys

SNF Floerger

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Functional Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Segment by Application

Writing and Printing

Labelling

Building and Construction

Packaging

Other

