Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Specialty Oleochemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Specialty Oleochemicals market."

Oleochemicals are produced from animal and plant fats. These feedstocks are renewable and safe for the environment. Thus, oleochemicals are gaining prominence over their petroleum-based counterparts. They have the same functions as petroleum-based chemicals, but advantageous in terms of biodegradability. Specialty oleochemicals are used for specific applications in various industries including cosmetics, industrial, paints and coatings, food processing, polymers, plastics, additives, and others. For instance, glycerides and fatty acids are used mainly in paints and coatings.

Specialty esters are extensively used in various end-user industries such as food packaging, medical devices, construction, automotive, paints and coatings, and ink for various applications such as plasticizers, lubricants, and coalescing agents. The specialty ester segment will continue to grow during the projected period due to the rising demand for specialty esters in end-user industries that highly require materials for bonding, coatings, and additives.

The global Specialty Oleochemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Oleochemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Oleochemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik Industries

OLEON

P&G Chemicals

Lipo Chemicals

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Cargill

TerraVia Holdings

Kao Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters

Fatty Amines

Alkoxylates

Glycerol Esters

Specialty Esters

Other

Segment by Application

Polymers and Plastics Additives

Textiles

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Consumers Goods

Food Processing

Paints and Ink

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other

