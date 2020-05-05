Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sparkling Water market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sparkling Water Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sparkling Water market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sparkling Water Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sparkling Water market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sparkling Water market.”

Sparkling water, also called soda water, a form of carbonated water.

The unflavored sparkling water segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market portion in 2017.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets led the global sparkling water market in 2017 and will contribute to the major share of the sparkling water market across all geographies. These stores are incorporated with numerous alternatives and varieties of sparkling water from various brands. Consumers prefer these retail channels for shopping because of the instore promotions by retailers and price comparisons. Moreover, an increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, especially in developing economies has augmented the penetration of modern grocery retail chains, further contributing to the sales of sparkling water in the coming years.

The global Sparkling Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sparkling Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sparkling Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coca-Cola

Cott

Danone

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Nestle

PepsiCo

A.G. Barr

Crystal Geyser

Suntory

Sparkling Ice

Tempo Beverages

VOSS of Norway

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flavoured Sparkling Water

Unflavoured Sparkling Water

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sparkling Water Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580