Global Space Heaters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Space heaters are electrical equipment that are used to heat a small room. Space heaters are used as a complementary heat source in addition to the central heating system that facilitates zonal heating and minimizes energy costs. Fan heaters, ceramic heaters, radiant heaters, and convection heaters are the major types of space heaters.

During 2017, fan heaters dominated the product segment of the global space heaters market. According to this market research report, the region will account for the major market shares and continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period as well.

In terms of geography, Europe led the global space heaters market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the dominion during the forecast period. The investments of residential consumers on space heaters to supplement their centralized heating systems will be the major factor driving market growth over the next few years.

The global Space Heaters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Space Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Space Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

DeLonghi Appliances

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Lasko Products

Vornado Air

Dyson

Crane-USA

Sunheat International

Sunpentown International

Optimus Enterprise

Heat Storm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fan Heaters

Panel Heaters

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

