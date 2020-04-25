Global Solar Panel Recycling Management Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Panel Recycling Management market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Solar Panel Recycling Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Panel Recycling Management market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Solar Panel Recycling Management market.”

Solar panels have a lifetime of about 30 years. With the increasing number of solar panels being sold and installed in the United States each year, its only a matter of time before high volumes of silicon solar panels are at the end of their useful life and have to be disposed of. Solar panel recycling is still at a very early stage, but as the market continues to grow, it will have an important part to play in the solar industry.

Recycling solar panels can only be effective if the materials used to build them are able to be used again, 30 or more years later. Solar panels are made from several components, including silicon solar cells, metal framing, glass sheets, wires, plexiglas. Its clear that many of the core components of solar panels can be recycled on their own. Metal, glass, and wiring can all be recycled and reused. Silicon cells, the component that is most essential to producing electricity, are a slightly different story. While silicon wafers are not recyclable like glass and plastic are, some specialty recycling companies are able to reuse silicon cells by melting them down and reclaiming the silicon and various metals.

The global Solar Panel Recycling Management market is valued at 36 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Panel Recycling Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Panel Recycling Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

First Solar

Envaris

REMA PV Systems

Darfon Electronics

Rinovasol

Chaoqiang Silicon Material

Suzhou Shangyunda Electronics

PV Recycling

Silcontel

Cellnex Energy

IG Solar Private

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monocrystalline cells

Polycrystalline cells

Segment by Application

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

