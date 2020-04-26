Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Soft Starter market.

Global Soft Starter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Soft starters are devices that are used to protect motors from large current fluctuation or inrush. The current inrush or spikes affect the performance of the medium and low voltage motors. Soft starters help in a smooth start and stop functionality of motors, which in turn increases the motors work life and the overall efficiency of the motors. The starting time for motors depends on the initial load, inertia, and torque. As in most cases, the starting current is higher than the rated operational current of the motors, it becomes essential for having a proper motor control center (MCC) in place, which can provide an adequate supply of current/voltage for the smooth functioning of the motors.

During 2017, the pumps segment accounted for the major shares of this market due the increasing demand from the end users. The soft starters limit the initial spike or high voltage, which will help in regulating the voltage and providing better control over the acceleration of pumps. This will help manufacturers to ease the process and reduce the wear and tear of motors. The increasing installation of pumps will help in the growth of the soft starters market during the coming years.

The oil and gas industry will contribute to the major shares of the soft starter market. The increasing investments and the rising number of pipelines in regions such as APAC and EMEA will increase the installation of soft starters in the oil and gas industries. Additionally, government regulations for the usage of equipment for carbon footprints has also leveraged the use of soft starters since it will increase the overall efficiency of the production process.

The global Soft Starter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soft Starter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soft Starter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Emerson

Eaton

GE

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Danfoss

Solcon

Omron

AuCom

WEG

RENLE

Hpan

Aotuo

Emotron (CG)

Benshaw

Carlo Gavazzi

ZIRI Electrical

CHINT

Delixi

Westpow

Motortronics

Andeli

CNYH

Jiukang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low Voltage Soft Starter

Medium to High Voltage Soft Starter

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Mining

Other

