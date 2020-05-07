Global Social Distancing Gear Market To Expand With Increasing Demand for Social Distancing Gear from Government of Nations Worldwide By A Robust CAGR Throughout 2020-2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Social Distancing Gear Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

A news release was shared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 3rd of March 2020, which stated the growing global demand for protective equipment that has created a shortage of such protective equipment. Additionally, the WHO also requested in the statement by requesting the industry and governments to raise the manufacturing of these necessities by 40% so that they can meet the worldwide demand.

The statistics portray the growing demand for social distancing gear on the back of the ongoing global pandemic disease, COVID-19, which has taken numerous lives around the world. The WHO also stated in a situation report that was published on 28th of April 2020, 10:00 CEST, that the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease outbreak stood to 2,954,222 numbers and 202,597 deaths worldwide. The growing concern for the disease also requires that healthcare workers need to fight the situation by treating the patients at the frontline, which raises the need of the governments of the nations around the world to have adequate supply of such social distancing gear, that is known to protect individuals from getting contaminated from deadly diseases. As most of this equipment are designed for single use, hence they are disposed off once worn. As such, there is a growing demand from the government of the nations for greater supply of social distancing gear, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global social distancing gear market. Additionally, increasing fear amongst individuals to protect themselves from the disease is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global social distancing gear market over the coming years.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download/Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2469

The global social distancing gear market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing concern amongst individuals around the globe to protect themselves from sudden outbreak of global epidemic diseases, such as Spanish flu, Ebola virus and COVID-19 amongst others, as these circumstances requires individuals to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, that help to contribute to the reduction in the spread of the pandemic diseases.

The global social distancing gear market is segmented by product type into top wear, bottom wear, overall protective wear, accessories and others. Among these segments, he overall protective wear segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of the rising demand from the end user industries and the growing exports of non-woven garments around the world. The International Trade Centre, in one of its statistics stated that exports of garments which are made up of felt or are nonwovens reached USD 2388173 thousand in the year 2019 from USD 1831050 thousand in the year 2010.

Geographically, the global social distancing gear market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, the market in North America is anticipated to grow with the largest market share on the back of increasing expenditure by the government of the nations in the region for protective equipment to support its healthcare workers, coupled with the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. Further, the increasing efforts of the manufacturers to develop and promote advanced healthcare equipment by focusing on research and development is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in Europe. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR on the back of high population in China and India, which is raising the need for a large volume of social distancing gear products to suffice the population.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2469

However, concerns regarding the high product cost of social distancing gear and the supply chain issues faced during uncontrolled market situations are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global social distancing gear market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global social distancing gear market, which includes profiling of 3M (NYSE: MMM), Ansell Ltd. (ASX: ANN), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), Lakeland Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE), Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN: APT), Sioen Industries NV (EBR: SIOE) and Radians, Inc. (NYSE: RDN).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Social Distancing Gear Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall social distancing gear industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global social distancing gear market in the near future.

Browse Complete Summary of this report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-social-distancing-gear-market/2469

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-social-distancing-gear-market-to-expand-with-increasing-demand-for-social-distancing-gear-from-government-of-nations-worldwide-by-a-robust-cagr-throughout-2020-2027-2020-05-07?tesla=y