Global Snoring Control Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Snoring is the vibration of the respiratory channel in the human body that results in the generation of sound due to obstructed air movement during breathing in the sleep. In some of the cases, the sound may be soft, but in some cases, the sound could be loud and unpleasant. Snoring during sleep may be a first alarm of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The research study suggests that snoring is one of the factors of sleep deprivation.

During 2017, the MADs snoring devices dominated the productsegment in the global snoring control devices market. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, the elimination of surgeries for snoring treatments, and the availability of custom-made MADs and patient-friendly devices, will boost the sales of the product in this global market.

The hospitals dominated the end-user segment during 2017. The major contributing factors for the segments growth is the high revenue generated by large hospitals and the usage of such devices for sleep disorders. Moreover, the recent increase in the demand for such devices from regions such as the Americas and EMEA will also result in the strong growth of this market segment in the next few years.

The global Snoring Control Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Snoring Control Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Snoring Control Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GlaxoSmithKline

MPowrx

ResMed

Meditas

SnoreMeds

AirSnore

Apnea Sciences

Sleeping Well

TheraSnore

Sleeptight Mouthpiece

Snoredoc

Vitalsleep

Zyppah

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mandibular Advancement Device (MADs)

Tongue Stabilizing Device (TSDs)

Nasal Devices

Chin Straps

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Sleep Labs

Home Care Settings

