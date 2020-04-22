Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoke Grenade market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smoke Grenade Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smoke Grenade market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Smoke Grenade Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smoke Grenade market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smoke Grenade market.”

A smoke grenade is a canister-type non-lethal (also called less lethal or less than lethal) munition that is primarily used either as a signaling or a screening device for the movement of troops and military equipment. Such grenades emit a significantly larger amount of smoke compared to conventional smoke bombs, which are predominantly used in fireworks. Owing to its superior screening capability, the use of smoke grenades has been substantially increased in the modern combat environment.

The military and defense segment dominated the market during 2017 and accounted for around 52% of the total market share. Smoke grenades are used by both military and naval forces for concealing and camouflaging purposes in the battlefields. They are capable of emitting a larger amount of smoke and provide a thicker screen for the swift movement of soldiers.

The Americas will continue to dominate the global market and is likely to occupy around 40% of the overall market revenue by 2023. The US accounts for the single largest market for smoke grenades and munitions in the region. Much of the regions growth comes from the extensive use of non-lethal weapons, such as pellet guns, smoke grenades, and flash bangs by the law enforcement agencies to control violent gatherings.

The global Smoke Grenade market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoke Grenade volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoke Grenade market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Diehl Defence

NonLethal Technologies

Rheinmetall Defence

Safariland

3rd Light

Chemring Ordnance

Combined Systems

Dae-Kwang Chemical

Sport Smoke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Burst Smoke Grenade

Micro Smoke Grenade

Wire Pull Smoke Grenade

Other

Segment by Application

Military and Defense

Law Enforcements

Commercial and Civil

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Smoke Grenade Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580