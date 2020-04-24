Global Smart Room Heaters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Room Heaters market.

Space/room heaters are electric equipment that are used to heat a small area. They are also used as a complementary heat source to the central heating system to facilitate zonal heating and minimize energy costs. Most smart room heaters available in the market are portable, compact, and lightweight. Smart room heaters that feature Wi-Fi connectivity can be remotely operated using mobile apps.

The specialty retail stores segment accounted for the majority of market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for this segment is the availability of a large variety of brands, brand specific or multi-branded, offering similar types of products across all outlets, and a wide range of options in electronic appliances.

Based on the smart room heater industry analysis, the smart room heaters with connectivity is one of the fastest growing segments of the market and will continue to grow for the next few years. Since customers are increasingly looking for room heaters that are app-based that can be operated remotely through smart devices, the segment will witness strong growth in the near future.

This report focuses on Smart Room Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Room Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DeLonghi

Honeywell International

Crane USA

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Lasko Products

Dyson

American Comfort

Dr. Infrared Heater

Sunheat International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Room Heaters without Connectivity

Smart Room Heaters with Connectivity

Segment by Application

Specialty Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets

Other

