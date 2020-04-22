Global Smart Ring Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Ring market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Ring Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Ring market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Ring market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Ring market.”

The smart ring wearables were the latest addition to smart wearables technology in 2015. The smart rings are gaining popularity though they are overshadowed by smartwatches and smart bands. The application of smart rings is limited considering their compact size. The smart rings are mainly used for notifications, which are channeled from smartphones for calls, messages, and other apps. The smart rings can be used to unlock smartphones and smart door locks. Some of the near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart rings are used for direct payment, which needs no authentication.

The notifications feature of the smart rings accounted for the majority of the market shares during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years.

The Bluetooth-enabled devices segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Since the notification feature and alerts are only available in Bluetooth-enabled smart rings, the sale volume of such devices will further shoot high. Also, consumers are highly familiar with this technology, which encourages them to purchase Bluetooth-enabled smart rings.

The global Smart Ring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Ring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Ring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bluetooth Technology

NFC Technology

Segment by Application

Health and Wellness

Notifications

Security

Payment

Data Transfer

Other

