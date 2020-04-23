Global Smart Helmet Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Helmet market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Helmet Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Helmet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Helmet market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Helmet market.”

Smart helmets are embedded with sensors and additional mounted devices that collect data and information as well as assist users. Smart helmets are increasingly being used by motorcyclists and bicyclists, apart from their use by industrial workers and firefighters. Smart helmets consist of action cameras and GPS navigation systems that assist users. Smart helmets are used to protect users from any head injury. These helmets are powered by augmented reality and a robust sensor package. Smart helmets enhance situational awareness and improve efficiency by offering more information to users.

Motorcycle and bicycle users are increasingly adopting smart helmets as protection against accidents and collisions. The increase in outdoor recreation activities such as off-road and on-road cycling, and motorcycling, and growing motorcycle production will contribute to the growth of this market in the motorcycle and bicycle segment.

The American countries, primarily the US and Canada, witness an increase in the participation of motorcyclists in off-road recreational activities and a high adoption of smart helmets by firefighters. Additionally, the growth of the end-user industries and the increasing incorporation of IoT applications, will also contribute to the growth of the smart helmet market in the Americas.

The global Smart Helmet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bell Helmets

Sena Technologies

Daqri

Forcite Helmet Systems

Jarvish

Livall

Babaali

Lumos Helmet

Nand Logic

Nexsys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Other

Segment by Application

Motorcycle and Bicycle

Industrial

Firefighting

Other

