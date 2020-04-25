Global Smart Appliances Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Appliances market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Appliances Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Appliances market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Appliances market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smart Appliances market.”

Smart appliances are devices or machines which can be controlled by tablets or smartphones remotely.

The increasing adoption of digital devices is one of the primary driving forces responsible for the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. Smart kitchen appliances function like their counterparts, and have additional advantages such as remote access and better time management. Smart kitchen appliances include smart refrigerators, dishwashers, cookware and cooktops, and microwave ovens which work through sensors and a user interface. Due to the rising electricity costs and the growing requirement for energy conservation among consumers, the adoption rate of smart kitchen appliances will continue to increase over the forecast period.

Specialty retailers dominated the smart appliances market and occupied the largest share in the market. Customers prefer these stores as they offer a large variety of brands, diverse product portfolios including brand-specific or multi-branded, and sell similar types of products across all outlets. Also, these retailers have an expert team for the demonstration of such connected appliances which makes consumers prefer this distribution channel the most.

The global Smart Appliances market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Appliances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Appliances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

BSH

GE

Whirlpool

LG

Electrolux

Panasonic

Miele & Cie

Philips

IRobot

Ecovacs

Neato

Haier

Midea

Hisense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Kitchen Appliances

Smart Laundry Appliances

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Stores

