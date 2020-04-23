Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Slow Cookers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Slow Cookers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Slow Cookers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Slow Cookers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Slow Cookers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Slow Cookers market.”

A slow cooker is a countertop electrical cooking appliance that cooks at a low temperature with optimum cooking time. The global slow cooker market includes manual and automatic types of slow cookers. Based on the capacity, the product is segregated into 0-1 gallon and above 1 gallon capacity cookers.

During 2017, the automatic segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Automatic slow cookers need to be programmed once by adjusting cooking temperature and time and then they start cooking the ingredients. Additionally, slow cookers have higher growth opportunities because the product penetration is high since the product are sold through various distribution channels and optimum value proposition and brand equity. Factors such as the non-requirement of manual intervention will contribute to the growth of this segment in the slow cooker market during the next few years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the slow cooker market by 2023. With the increasing obesity rates, people in these regions have become more conscious of their dietary habits and health. This increases the preference of customers towards cooking healthy food at home and will in turn, augment the purchase of kitchen devices and appliances such as slow cookers.

The global Slow Cookers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Slow Cookers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slow Cookers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Breville Group Limited

Conair

Electrolux

Newell Brands

Spectrum Brands

Whirlpool

Hamilton Beach Brands

Focus Products Group International

Fagor America

Morph

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic

Manual

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Slow Cookers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580