Global Skin Lighteners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Skin lightening products are used to lighten skin tone, provide an even complexion, or even suppress or lessen melanin production in the body to avoid further darkening of the skin.

APAC will continue its dominance in the skin lighteners market over the predicted period, by occupying around 35% of the total market share. Much of the regions growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyles, growing urbanization, and rise in disposable income. Moreover, the traditional associations of light skin tones with beauty is also propelling the demand for skin lighteners in APAC countries like India, Japan, and China. The rise in demand for skin lightening facial care products and the increasing number of beauty salons will spur growth prospects for the market in this region in the coming years.

The global Skin Lighteners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skin Lighteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skin Lighteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LOreal

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Clarins

AmorePacific

Revlon

Amway

Aveda

BABOR

DS Healthcare

Kao

Lotus Herbals

Mary Kay

Missha

Nature Republic

NeoStrata

Oriflame

Rachel K Cosmetics

Skinfood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional

Organic

Other

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

