Global Skating Shoes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Skating Shoes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Skating Shoes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Skating Shoes market.

Skate shoes or skateboard shoes are a type of footwear specifically designed and manufactured for use in skateboarding.

The roller skating shoes will continue its dominance in the skating shoes market in the product segment and is likely to occupy more than 80% of the total market share by 2023. These shoes are also called quad skates, due to the presence of four wheels, placed two at the front and two at the rear. The roller skating shoes have a rubber cushion, which enables skaters with greater maneuverability and helps skate in a curved line by just tilting their body to one side. The revival of roller derby and artistic skating will boost the participation rates in roller skating, resulting in further growth of this segment during the predicted period.

The large specialty and sports shops segment dominated the skating shoes market and accounted for more than 40% of the total market share. These speciality stores offer popular brands of skating shoes, making them attractive shopping destinations. Also, these stores have a wide range of latest products where the retailers also offer discounts and product bundling to customers. Some exclusive examples of these stores include Rollerblade and POWERSLIDE stores.

The global Skating Shoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skating Shoes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skating Shoes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cougar

Roces

King Line

K2 Sports

Mesuca Sports Guangdong

Powerslide

Rollerblade

Seba Skates

Skorpion Sports

Sure-Grip Skate

Riedell

Roller Derby Skate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roller Skating Shoes

Inline Skating Shoes

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retails

