Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Sizing agents are substances that are commonly applied to fibers to reduce their porosity and make them suitable for printing. Thickening agents improve the viscosity of fluids without changing other properties. They are commonly used by the F&B industry to increase the viscosity of liquids.

Based on the product type, the thickening agents segment will account for the maximum share of the market during the next few years. The increasing demand for mineral and hydrocolloid thickening agents in F&B, paper and paperboard, and paints and coatings will be a major factor driving the markets growth in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing consumption of F&B and personal care products will drive the growth of the sizing and thickening agent market in this region.

The global Sizing and Thickening Agents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sizing and Thickening Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sizing and Thickening Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Ashland

AkzoNobel

Cargill

CP Kelco

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thickening Agents

Sizing Agents

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Paper and Paperboard

Paints and Coatings

Textile and Fiber

Other

