Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

SPECT or single-photon emission computed tomography is a nuclear medicine tomographic imaging technique that involves the generation of images using gamma radiation. This technique is used for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating various diseases related to oncology, neurology, cardiology, and other infectious diseases.

During 2017, the standalone SPECT dominated the SPECT market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Low-device and maintenance cost are the key contributors to the growth of this segment in the global market. Also, the higher installation of standalone SPECT systems in the market due to their high popularity is also supporting the growth of this market segment.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the cardiology segment to dominate the SPECT market during the forecast period. The high rate of reimbursement provided for cardiac imaging procedures is driving the use of SPECT scan for cardiac disorders; this is contributing to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Bruker

Toshiba Medical (Canon)

Digirad Corporation

Esaote

Invicro

LambdaSpect

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

MR Solutions

TriFoil Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone SPECT

Hybrid SPECT

Segment by Application

Cardiology

Oncology

General Imaging

Neurology

Other

