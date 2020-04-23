Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicon Photonic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silicon Photonic Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silicon Photonic market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Silicon Photonic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Silicon Photonic market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Silicon Photonic market.”

Silicon photonics is a novel technology that aims to develop silicon-based optical devices. Due to the availability of large established silicon fabrication units and the relatively low cost and high abundance of this material, there are high hopes in the semiconductor industry for this technology.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of internet services in data center and telecommunications applications in this region. Also, major players have their manufacturing plants in APAC, fueling the growth of silicon photonics in APAC. The silicon photonics market in APAC is mainly driven by China as major players have their production facilities in the country. It is expected that there will be an increase in the use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications application due the consistent rise in the use of smartphones and internet facilities in the country. Expos and conferences that showcase and promote emerging technologies would help in the growth of the silicon photonics market in the country.

The global Silicon Photonic market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2750 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Photonic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Photonic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acacia

Luxtera

Intel

Cisco

Mellanox

Finisar

Globalfoundries

Hamamatsu

IBM

Juniper

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

Ciena

Neophotonics

Oclaro

Reflex Photonics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Transceiver

Variable optical attenuator

Switch

Cable

Sensor

Segment by Application

Data center & high-performance computing

Telecommunications

Military, defense, and aerospace

Medical and life sciences

Sensing

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Silicon Photonic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580