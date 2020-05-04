Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silica Fume market.
Global Silica Fume Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Silica fume is a product thats formed by reducing high-purity quartz with coal during the production of silicon or ferrosilicon alloy. Silica fume is composed primarily of pure silica in a non-crystalline form. It consists of amorphous silicon dioxide in high concentration (more than 9Q%) and is a fine spherical particle.
Currently, the Middle East & Africa is the largest consumer of silica fume, such as UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to lead the Middle-East & Africa market
This report focuses on Silica Fume volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silica Fume market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Elkem(Blue Star)
Ferroglobe
Finnfjord
RW Silicium GmbH
Wacker
CCMA
Fesil
Washington Mills
Dow Corning
Simcoa Operations
Elkon Products
OFZ, a.s.
Minasligas
Erdos Metallurgy
Wuhan Mewreach
WINITOOR
East Lansing Technology
Lixinyuan Microsilica
All Minmetal International
Blue Star
QingHai WuTong
Sichuan Langtian
Jinyi Silicon Materials
Renhe
Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Densified silica fume
Semi densified silica fume
Undensified silica fume
Segment by Application
Building Construction
Marine Structure Construction
Chemical Production Facilities Construction
Oil & Gas Well Grouting
Nuclear Power Plant Construction
Others
