Global Silica Fume Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Silica fume is a product thats formed by reducing high-purity quartz with coal during the production of silicon or ferrosilicon alloy. Silica fume is composed primarily of pure silica in a non-crystalline form. It consists of amorphous silicon dioxide in high concentration (more than 9Q%) and is a fine spherical particle.

Currently, the Middle East & Africa is the largest consumer of silica fume, such as UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to lead the Middle-East & Africa market

The global Silica Fume market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silica Fume volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silica Fume market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elkem(Blue Star)

Ferroglobe

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Dow Corning

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Wuhan Mewreach

WINITOOR

East Lansing Technology

Lixinyuan Microsilica

All Minmetal International

Blue Star

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Densified silica fume

Semi densified silica fume

Undensified silica fume

Segment by Application

Building Construction

Marine Structure Construction

Chemical Production Facilities Construction

Oil & Gas Well Grouting

Nuclear Power Plant Construction

Others

