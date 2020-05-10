Global SiC Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the SiC Fibers market.

Silicon carbide fibers fibers range from 5150 micrometres in diameter and composed primarily of silicon carbide molecules. Depending on manufacturing process, they may have some excess silicon or carbon, or have a small amount of oxygen. Relative to organic fibers and some ceramic fibers, silicon carbide fibers have high stiffness, high tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high temperature tolerance and low thermal expansion.

North America is the largest consumer of SiC fibers across the globe, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the North America SiC fibers market is driven by the increasing consumption of SiC fibers in commercial and military aircraft engines. The US is the largest consumer of SiC fibers globally, in terms of value and volume and is expected to strengthen its position further during the forecast period.

The global SiC Fibers market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SiC Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SiC Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UBE

COI Ceramics

Specialty Materials

Matech

Haydale Technologies

Suzhou Saifei Group

BJS Ceramics

GE Aviation

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Form

Continuous

Woven Cloth

Others

By Usage

Composites

Non-composites

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

