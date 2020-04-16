Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market.”

Shotcrete-sprayed concrete is a specialty concrete that is projected at a high velocity on the construction surface through a sealed and pressure-resistant hose. Application of shotcrete-sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and economical technique. The concrete mix is blown from a spraying nozzle onto the construction surface. It stabilizes and supports structures in concrete applications without the use of any molds.

During 2017, the wet mix process accounted for the major shares of the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market. Benefits such as the efficient applications of concrete, less rebound formation, and cost effectiveness, will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Moreover, the increased usage of wet-mix process for different application industries such as tunneling, underground construction, and mining will also drive the growth prospects of the segment in this global market.

The underground construction segment accounted for the maximum shares of the shotcrete-sprayed concrete market during 2017. The rising need for transportation and the increasing underground excavation activities across the globe, will be the major factors contributing to the growth of this market segment.

The global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

CEMEX

GCP Applied Technologies

KPM Industries

LKAB

Mapei

Natural Cement Distribution

Sika

The Euclid Chemical Company

The Quikrete Companies

Votorantim Cimentos

HeidelbergCement

U.S. Concrete

LafargeHolcim

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Segment by Application

Underground Construction

Water Retaining Structures

Repair Works

Protective Coatings

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580