Global Sheet Membranes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A sheet membrane is a waterproofing membrane, which is generally available in the market in the form of rolls. They can be laid or deployed on the surface to safeguard the entry of water into the surface; thus, making the surface water resistant.

The roofing application segment accounted for the largest share of the sheet membrane market and will continue its dominance throughout the next few years. There is a high penetration of sheet membrane for roofing in many countries due to the imposition of stringent regulations on buildings and maturing construction practices. Also, since they are designed to resist the penetration of water under hydrostatic pressure and sustain themselves under climatic changes, harsh weather conditions, and rains, a large number of building manufacturers, especially in the residential construction, rely on roof membranes.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority of the market shares and will continue to dominate the market during the estimated period. The adoption of sheet membranes in new residential and commercial constructions in the region is increasing due to the rising awareness of the benefits of waterproof sheet membranes among various end users. Also, the growing construction activities due to rapid urbanization in major economies and the rising disposable income of individuals will further boost the demand for sheet membranes, driving the growth of the waterproofing membrane market.

The global Sheet Membranes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sheet Membranes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sheet Membranes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Sika

SOPREMA Group

Carlisle Companies

Firestone Building Products

GAF

GSE Environmental

Johns Manville

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PTFE

PVDF

Other

Segment by Application

Building Substructures

Roofing

Other

