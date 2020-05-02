Global Shaft Couplings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shaft Couplings market.

A shaft coupling is a device used to connect two shafts together at their ends for the purpose of transmitting power.

During 2017, the flexible couplings market segment accounted for the major shares of the shaft couplings market. Factors such as the high preference for flexible couplings to transmit power to perpheral equipment and its ability to absorb shocks and vibrations, will contribute to the growth of the flexible couplings market segment in the coming years.

According to this shaft couplings market research report, the oil and gas industry be the major end-user to the shaft couplings market until 2023. The increasing usage of shaft couplings to improve disc geometry, ensure efficient work, and to offer support for different kinds of loads, will be the major factor driving the markets growth in this end-user segment.

The global Shaft Couplings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shaft Couplings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shaft Couplings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

SKF

Timken

Tsubakimoto Chain

Voith

ABB

Cross+Morse

Eriks Corporation

Jakob Antriebstechnik

KTR Systems

Mayr

MecVel

Motion Industries

Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Couplings

Rigid Couplings

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Mining and Minerals Industry

Power Industry

Other

