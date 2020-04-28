Global SFF Board Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the SFF Board market.

A small form factor (SFF) board integrates both analog and digital circuits. SFF boards do not come in standard sizes but in different form factors. They are rugged, durable, customizable, and application-ready. They are used in SFF PCs and single-board computers (SBCs).

During 2017, the retail segment accounted for the highest share of this marketspace. This is mainly due to the emergence of IoT and smart technology. Retail vendors use the information gathered from web browser cookies, kiosks, and POS systems to gather information about consumers including customer preferences, purchasing habits, and buying behavior.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of IoT devices in the region. The growth in the developing countries due to the high replacement value from the countries, also augments the markets growth prospects.

The global SFF Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advantech

ADLINK Technology

Emerson Network Power

Kontron

Radisys

American Portwell Technology

Eurotech

Mercury Systems

WinSystems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shoeboxes Shapes

Cubes Shapes

Other

Segment by Application

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Industrial

Other

