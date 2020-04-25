Global Server Motherboard Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Server Motherboard market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Server Motherboard Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Server Motherboard market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Server Motherboard market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Server Motherboard market.”

A server motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers.

The AMD platform segment accounted for the major shares of the server motherboard market. It has been observed that data center operations are made simple with the adoption of server motherboards coupled with AMD processors. AMD is aiming the service motherboard and processor market for data centers that can tackle high-performance computing, support cloud infrastructure, and manage big data storage centers.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the service motherboard and processor market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the highest number of data center facilities, the US is the primary adopter of data center infrastructure. Owing to the business operational purposes, many mega data centers are indulged in obtaining advanced data center server components, such as motherboards.

The global Server Motherboard market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Server Motherboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Motherboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

